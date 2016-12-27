My fans inspire me to work hard each time: Kriti Sanon (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon says appreciation from her fans always inspires her to work harder and prove herself.

The actress crossed five million followers on her Instagram page, and it is special for her as she does not come from a film family.

She said: “This is amazing. People have been really generous with the love they have showered on me and they inspire me to work harder each time. I enjoy sharing my life’s moments with all of them.”

Hailing from New Delhi, Kriti made her Bollywood debut along with actor Tiger Shroff in the film “Heropanti” in 2014. She was last seen on screen in Rohit Shetty’s “Dilwale”, starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

The 27-year-old actress currently has two films in her kitty — “Raabta” and “Bareilly Ki Barfi”.

Deepika praises Anushka, Katrina

Actress Deepika Padukone has praised Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif for their stint on the fifth season of filmmaker Karan Johar’s popular talk show “Koffee With Karan”.

Deepika took to Twitter to share her review of the episode of the talk show. She re-tweeted a photograph of Karan along with Anushka and Katrina, and captioned the image: “These girls were on fire! What a fun episode.”

In one of the segments, the “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” helmer asked the two actress to kiss actor Arjun Kapoor if they consider Deepika their good friend.

Both the actresses chose to not kiss Arjun, who then remarked if Karan was really expecting a reaction on it.

Swara gets down to writing films

Actress Swara Bhaskar says she has no plans to direct a film ever, but she hopes that one day her self-written script gets made into a movie.

“I don’t have any plans to direct, but I have written a script. I faced a lean period after I did ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and I didn’t know how the PR machinery and publicity worked. I thought I have been appreciated and I will get work. But that didn’t happen, so I wrote a script at that time and then never got down to attaching a director or producer to it,” Swara told IANS in a recent chat.

She said it’s a raw love triangle and she would want to act in it herself whenever it is made. Swara said she is also writing a comedy script.

