My Home Constructions gets nod to buy stake in My Home Ind

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved My Home Constructions Pvt Ltd and its affiliates’ acquisition of 50 per cent stake in My Home Industries Pvt Ltd.

My Home Industries is a part of Hyderabad-based My Home Group and a 50:50 joint venture between CRH India Investments B.V. and My Home Constructions and Jupally Real Estate Developers Private Ltd and Dr Rameswar Rao Jupally.

My Home Industries manufactures cement by the brand name “Maha Cement” and supplies ot all over India. It is physically present through its regional and branch offices in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry.

It is also engaged in power generation activities from waste heat and solar power sources for the purposes of captive consumption.

–IANS

