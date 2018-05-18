My husband is my favourite co-star: Isla Fisher

Los Angeles, May 20 (IANS) Actress Isla Fisher says she has more respect for her husband and actor Sacha Baron Cohen since working with him on “Grimsby”.

Asked her favourite co-star, she told Hello magazine said: “Well I have to pick my husband. I would not want to not pick him. He is my favourite, obviously. We had a really fun time (on ‘Grimsby’). We shared a trailer. And it was just hilarious.

“Obviously I always respected him, but having been around so many big comedy stars and seeing how they improvise and stuff – and then to work with my husband and see him be the best improv comedian I’ve ever worked with, I loved it.”

Though the “Confessions of a Shopaholic” star says being a working mother is tough, she feels lucky to have a job that offers so much flexibility, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “It’s a juggling act and most of the time I feel like the ball is just rolling on the ground – there’s not even one in the air. But I’ve realised how fortunate I am that I chosen an occupation that’s so family friendly.

“Obviously you don’t want to pull tiny people out of school and drag them to the other end of the Earth on a whim to play a role. But you’ve got a trailer on set and you can all be together in a way that you possibly can’t be if you’re a doctor working long hours, or if you’re a nurse of school teacher.”

–IANS

dc/nv/