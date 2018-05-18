My Malibu home a living hell, says Megan Fox

Los Angeles, May 19 (IANS) Actress Megan Fox says she got duped into buying a Malibu home that turned out to be an unpleasant place.

The actress claims Cynthia Pett-Dante, who happens to manage actor Brad Pitt, was part of a seller group that convinced her to spend $3.2 million on a Malibu house in 2016, but had failed to mention it was riddled with major problems, reports tmz.com.

According to the documents, Fox was pregnant at the time and was raising two toddlers. She was led to believe she was buying a “paradise in bucolic Malibu where she could raise her young family”.

Instead, Fox claims the home is a “nightmarish living hell”.

She says it’s on a slope that needs to be regraded, and a bunch of features are not up to code — including animal pens, a gazebo, stone walls, and a storage building for livestock feed.

According to the documents, there was also mold all over the house upon moving in, including in the master bedroom and bathroom and the children’s rooms.

