My scripts are like notes to myself: Imtiaz Ali

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Scripts are often called the foundation of a film, but Imtiaz Ali says he follows no procedure to pen his scripts, which are more like notes that he writes to himself.

The scripts of Imtiaz’s movies like “Jab We Met”, “Highway” and “Tamasha” are available for reading and download throughout February on online platform Film Companion. This is for film lovers, students and enthusiasts to know what their favourite movies look like on paper — the way the writers and makers had envisioned the same.

Commenting on sharing these scripts, Imtiaz said in a statement: “Reading a script specifies the job of a director. The director is the difference between the script and screen. In my case I hope no one follows the procedure of how the script is written, since I follow none. Also I am untrained and untutored. And since I have always written what I have directed, the script is more like notes to myself.”

Film critic Anupama Chopra is the editor and founder of Film Companion.

She said: “Film scripts educate and entertain. In February, we celebrate the work of a filmmaker who has shaped our notions of modern love. ‘Tamasha’, ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Highway’ are provocative narratives of love and longing.”

–IANS

