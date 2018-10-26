My son is a superhero: Michael Buble

Los Angeles, Oct 28 (IANS) Singer Michael Bublé says his son Noah is his “superhero” after beating cancer he was diagnosed with in 2016 at just three years old.

“I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us. When they got it out and chemo was done, I just fell. My wife picks me up. He is five years old now and I say to him Spider-Man is amazing but they are fake, they are not real. You are my hero, you are my superhero,” Buble said on the special edition of James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke

The 43-year-old singer, who also has two-year-old son Elias with Luisana Lopilato, added that his “whole life ended” when his son was diagnosed, and found it “too hard to talk about” at first.

“Obviously we got his diagnosis and that was it, my whole life ended. At first it was just, it is too hard to talk about. They said it wasn’t great so we took it day by day,” he said.

–IANS

dc/nv/