My success filled with setbacks, failure: Ameen Sayani

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Celebrated radio presenter Ameen Sayani says his success story includes a lot of obstacles but he would like to remember the triumphs over failures.

The 86-year-old Padma Shri recipient said this on Wednesday during a book launch event here.

The book — “Let’s Talk On-Air” — amalgamates the success stories of some of the celebrated radio presenters including Sayani.

“I have had a lot of successes in my life but they have been filled with so many setbacks and failures which you will see through my articles and books. But the important thing is to look at all the successes,” he said.

The book, written by Rakesh Anand Bakshi, was launched by Crossword Bookstores and Penguin Random House India.

Talking about the book, Sayani said: “I found radio presenters really interesting people, with stories to tell of themselves and their listeners… I was fascinated by their charming profession and wondered — how did these radio presenters arrive at this profession?”

“Did they all become presenters solely because they loved the songs they played? Or was it because they liked to talk to people? What does it really take to become a radio presenter? I thought many dedicated radio listeners would like to know how their favourite presenters started the journey,” he added.

The event was graced by some of the popular radio jockeys across the country along with ad man Piyush Pandey.

–IANS

