My tweets connected once elitist MEA to people: Swaraj

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday said it was her engagement on Twitter that has transformed the once elitist ministry to a people-centric one

Responding to the Congress’ allegations that she just takes care of the Twitter handle, Sushma Swaraj, addressing a press conference on the achievements of the ministry in last four years, said: “Ministry of External Affairs during Congress rule was an elitist ministry, it had nothing to do with the common people. My Twitter is doing the job of connecting MEA with commoners.”

She said it was possible to transform the ministry as she is in politics for 41 years, fought 11 elections and is from Lok Sabha and thus know the problems of the people. As a minister, it is her first priority to solve the problems of the people, she said.

“We have added the people’s policy in the foreign policy. The insensitive people may laugh at it, but ask the entire nation and those Indians stuck in foreign land. They (Congress) will understand when one of their own gets stuck one day,” she said.

As for the allegation that the MEA has shifted to Prime Minister’s Office, Sushma Swaraj asked: “How am I answering all your questions if I do not know about the foreign policy as I only look after the Twitter handle?”

The press conference lasted for about an hour-and-half.

Handling other allegations from Congress, Sushma Swaraj, on Pakistan, said: “It is because of the success of India’s foreign policy that Pakistan has been sidelined in international arena. Today, Pakistan is under immense pressure from the international community to leave terrorism. Congress should see this. I do not see any flip flop in terms of Pakistan.”

On Doklam, she said the entire international community appreciated India’s handling of the issue with diplomacy and dialogue, which otherwise they thought the standoff was not possible to resolve without a war.

“Doklam has become their obession. There is no change in the status quo on Doklam. People did not think the standoff would be solved without a war but the entire international community appreciates India for successfully solving the issue with diplomacy and dialogue,” she said.

Sushma Swaraj also ruled out charges of distancing Russia.

“Just look at the visuals of Sochi informal summit. There is no distancing of relations with Russia. Russian President Putin invited PM Modi for the informal summit and despite lack of time Modi went in the morning and came back in evening. If somebody says we have distanced Russia it is completely untrue,” she said.

–IANS

mgu/vd