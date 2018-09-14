My wife, my hero: Maniesh Paul

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Host-actor Maniesh Paul says his wife Sanyukta has been his constant support since their kindergarten days.

While shooting for the ‘Shaadi special’ episode of “Indian Idol 10”, Maniesh revealed that it was his wife who took care of the household when the couple decided to shift to Mumbai in 2008 so that Maniesh could pursue his passion for acting, read a statement.

“Sanyukta and I have known each other since kindergarten. She has been a constant support for me since then. Right from doing my homework to completing my assignments, she has always been there,” said Maniesh.

“We got married in 2007, and 2008 was a very difficult year for me as I didn’t have any work. Sanyukta told me to follow my passion and decided to support the household by working throughout the year. She is my hero,” he added.

