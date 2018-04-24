Myanmar bomber gets 20-year prison term

Yangon, April 26 (IANS) A bomber, convicted for planting crude bombs in two places in Myanmar here in 2016, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with labour, Myanmar News Agency reported Thursday.

Ko Shwe was sentenced by a district court here for the bomb attacks at the Ocean Market in Mayangon on June 17, 2016 and in the Parliament Office premises on November 25 that same year, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were no casualties. Of his accomplices, one got 10 years of penal labor, while two were let off, the report said.

–IANS

