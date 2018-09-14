Myanmar calls for efforts to reduce ozone layer depletion

Naypyidaw, Sep 17 (IANS) A Myanmar top official has called for all-inclusive efforts to lessen substances that cause ozone layer depletion, authorities said on Monday.

Observing World Ozone Day here on Sunday, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation U Ohn Win urged for efforts to alleviate the ill impacts of climate change and sustainable improvement of the natural environment and atmosphere for future generations, reports Xinhua news agency.

In addition, talks on awareness of the Ozone layer was also held at schools in the capital.

Myanmar has laid down strategies and is implementing them to reduce hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) in the atmosphere with the assistance of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

