Myanmar grants amnesty to 51 foreign prisoners

Yangon, April 17 (IANS) The Myanmar government has granted amnesty to 51 foreigners serving prison terms in the country, the President’s Office said on Tuesday.

The amnesty was granted as a gesture to mark the new calendar year in the country, in view of relations with the foreign nations and on ground of humanity, the announcement said.

The pardoned foreign prisoners were deported, Xinhua news agency reported.

It was also the first amnesty announcement after new President U. Win Myint assumed office on March 30.

–IANS

