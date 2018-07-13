Myanmar joins International Solar Alliance

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Myanmar on Thursday joined the India-initiated International Solar Alliance (ISA), becoming the 68th member of the grouping that is aiming at optimum utilisation of solar energy.

Myanmar Minister for International Cooperation Kyaw Tin handed over the ISA Framework Agreement to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj during a bilateral meeting here on the margins of this year’s Delhi Dialogue, the premier annual track 1.5 event to discuss politico-security, economic and socio-cultural engagement between India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) bloc.

“Myanmar became the 68th signatory to the Framework Agreement of the International Solar Alliance,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted following the meeting.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then French President Francois Hollande at the Paris climate summit in 2015, the ISA was conceived as a coalition of solar resource-rich countries to address their special energy needs and provide a platform to collaborate on dealing with the identified gaps through a common, agreed approach.

It is open to all 121 prospective member countries falling between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn.

Kumar also said that the two sides also exchanged views on cementing bilateral cooperation.

India is a key development aid partner for Myanmar and is implementing a number of infrastructure projects in that country.

These include the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project connecting Mizoram with Sittwe port in Myanmar, the Trilateral Highway Project connecting India with Myanmar and Thailand and the Rhi-Tiddim road.

India is also offering economic and humanitarian aid to its eastern neighbour’s Rakhine State in the wake of the Rohingya refugee crisis.

