Myanmar peace conference’s second meeting slated for February 28

Nay Pyi Taw, Feb 7 (IANS) A second meeting of Myanmar’s Panglong Peace Conference has been scheduled for February 28 with the participation of about 700 representatives, the media reported on Tuesday.

“We agreed to carry out the process with union spirit and to encourage groups that have not yet signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Accord (NCA) in the conference,” U Zaw Htay, acting director-general of the Ministry of the State Counselor’s Office, told the Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC) here on Monday.

The meeting will take place in capital Nay Pyi Taw, Xinhua news agency reported.

State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, who is also chairperson of the UPDJC, called for making clear and firm decision for peace at the meeting, emphasising the importance of the organisation in Myanmar’s peace process.

At the meeting, Chairman of the Joint Cease fire Monitoring Committee Lt. General Ya Pyae appealed for avoidance of armed conflicts in order to hold the second meeting successfully for national reconciliation and peace.

The first meeting of the Panglong Conference was held in August 2016.

–IANS

ksk