Myanmar President calls for people’s role in development

Yangon, Jan 1 (IANS) Myanmar President U Win Myint on Wednesday called for the participation of people in their tasks of Union Peace, building a Democratic Federal Union and development programmes.

Speaking on the occasion of new year 2020, the President expressed his belief that the hardships and challenges that the country is facing can be successfully overcome by holding onto truth, justice, honesty and transparency, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The President said the government has been making unrelenting efforts for the emergence of the Democratic Federal Union Constitution that guarantees equal rights, peace and development which have been yearned for so many years by all ethnic nationals.

The government has also been working strenuously with the collective strength of the people, by laying down firm noble goals and programmes for sustainable peace, prosperity and development for a happy and prosperous life of the people, he added.

First Vice President U Myint Swe, in his new year message, wished the country and all ethnic nationals to be free from harm, to gain the long-awaited national reconciliation and peace in no time, as well as to build a happy and prosperous state.

Second Vice President U Henry Van Thio, in his part, urged the people to safeguard the interests of the nation, the reputation and integrity of all ethnic nationals.

–IANS

rs/