Myanmar strives to enlist ancient city as world heritage

Yangon, July 6 (IANS) Myanmar has been striving to put the well-known ancient city of Bagan into the World Heritage list by launching public awareness forums in the region.

Conducted by the Department of Archaeology and National Museum and some charity organizations, the awareness forums aim to broaden locals’ understanding and knowledge of the area for preserving the heritage of Bagan, which lies in the central part of the country with thousands of religious edifices and pagodas, Xinhua news agency reported.

The forums which are being conducted in 43 villages in Bagan region will last until the end of August.

Geographically comprising of two areas — the Upper and Lower Bagan — the city is well-known with historic and cultural wealth with Buddhist temples, monasteries, stupas and monuments.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture, the Bagan Archaeological site has been extended from 42 square miles to 62 square miles.

–IANS

soni/