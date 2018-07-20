Myanmar to host Asean education meet in Oct

Yangon, July 24 (IANS) Myanmar which will host the next Asean Education Ministers Meeting (ASED) in October seeks to boost its education sector by cooperating with India, China and the US among others.

Vice President U Myint Swe has said that the 10th meeting of ASED and Dialogue Partners would promote cooperation with Southeast Asian nations and partner countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) partner countries include India, China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia, the US and Australia.

The first ASED was held in Singapore in 2006, while the last in Malaysia.

