Myanmar to probe allegations in human rights report

Nay Pyti Taw, Feb 9 (IANS) Myanmar authorities will investigate allegations made in a recent human rights report on the Rohingya Muslims based in Rakhine state, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights’ (OHCHR) report titled “Interviews with Rohingyas fleeing from Myanmar since October 9, 2016” is based on a report written by its delegation which visited Bangladesh from January 8 to 23, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Myanmar government considers the allegations very serious in nature and is also deeply concerned about the report, the ministry said.

As State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi also made it clear in her telephone conversation with OHCHR High Commissioner Price Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein on February 3, where there is clear evidence of human rights abuse and violation, the government will take necessary measures, the ministry said.

Myanmar also facilitated the visits of foreign diplomats, media and international experts including Yanghee Lee, Special Rapporteur of the situation of human rights in Myanmar, to the affected areas in Rakhine state, adding that international aid organisations are resuming humanitarian aid to affected areas in the state.

Three border outposts in Maungtaw, Rakhine state came under violent attack by armed men on October 9, 2016, in which nine policemen and five soldiers were killed.

