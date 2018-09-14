Myanmarese senior general discusses security issues at Eastern Command HQ

Kolkata, Sep 20 (IANS) A nine-member Myanmar delegation led by Vice Senior General Soe Win, Deputy Commander-in-Chief – Myanmar Defence Services and Commander-in-Chief (Army), visited Eastern Command headquarters on Thursday and discussed regional and security issues.

The team had earlier visited Pune to attend MILEX-2018 (Joint exercise amongst BIMSTEC countries).

A Defence Ministry spokesperson said the visit will strengthen “bilateral defence cooperation mechanism between the two friendly neighbouring countries” and help in ensuring better management of Indo-Myanmar Border.

Vice Senior General Soe Win interacted with Lieutenant General Abhay Krishna, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, in his office at Fort William here.

“They discussed various regional and other security-related challenges concerning both the countries,” the spokesperson said.

–IANS

ssp/nir