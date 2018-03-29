Myanmar’s new President reshuffles cabinet

Yangon, March 30 (IANS) Myanmar’s new President Win Myint reshuffled his 27-member cabinet on Friday.

According to an announcement by the President’s Office, the cabinet was reformed with Win Myint as President and Myint Swe and Henry Van Thio as the two Vice Presidents.

Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lt. Gen. Kyaw Swe Minister of Home Affairs, Lt. Gen. Sein Win as Minister of Defence and Lt. Gen. Ye Aung as Minister for Border Affairs, Xinhua news agency reported.

Win Myint, 66, was sworn-in as the President earlier in the day after he was elected by Parliament to replace Htin Kyaw, who resigned last week over health concerns.

He was elected after defeating two other candidates on Wednesday. Myint was a former political prisoner jailed under the last military junta.

Ruling party National League for Democracy (NLD) veteran, Myint is one of the small circle of trusted men of Suu Kyi.

He replaces Htin Kyaw, who resigned on March 21 after the government revealed the former President, 71, had travelled abroad several times for medical treatment.

The last military junta was dissolved in 2011 and passed power to a civilian government formed by former generals, which was later replaced by the NLD.

The Myanmar Constitution reserves broad powers for the armed forces, including a quarter of Parliament seats and key ministries such as Interior, Defence and Borders.

–IANS

soni/bg