Myleene Klass saved daughter from choking

Los Angeles, Sep 3 (IANS) Singer Myleene Klass saved her 11-year-old daughter Ava from choking during a holiday.

Klass opened up about it on Twitter, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She tweeted: “My daughter (the other one this time) choked on holiday and I only knew what to do because I have done a first aid course. Please parents, arm and educate yourselves. It happened so quickly. Five minutes later it was as if nothing had happened. I have just booked another refresher course.”

Her friend Nicole Appleton replied saying: “That must have been so scary!”

Klass wrote: “Scary how quickly she started eating the rest of her meal again! But yeah, horrible. X.”

Klass had earlier spoken about the terrifying incident with her son Hero in 2012.

