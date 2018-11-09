Mylie Cyrus, Gerard Butler lose house in California wildfire

San Francisco, Nov 12 (IANS) Hollywood celebrities Miley Cyrus and Gerard Butler have completely lost their homes in the raging California wildfire, which has left filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s home partially damaged.

Cyrus took to Twitter on Sunday to spare a moment to share prayers for the victims.

“Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and love of my life made it out safely and that’s all that matters right now.

“My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family and friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department,” Cyrus wrote.

The singer urged people to donate resources and supplies to firefighters as it will help them in combating the fire.

“All I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department… Donate $, time, supplies. I love you more than ever,” Cyrus added.

Butler said it is a “heartbreaking time across California”.

“Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters,” Butler tweeted.

Giving update about his Bleak House, filmmaker Guillermo del said that his house was affected by minor smoke damage.

“Toro Bleak House (I am told this morning) seems to be fine. Just minor smoke damage. I am aware about how much this fire has taken, how much has been lost – this is humbling and a blessing.”

The wildfire has been spreading through northern California since last week, displacing several people and animals.

