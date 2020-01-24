Myntra launches masterclasses with celebrity stylists

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANSlife) Myntra has launched celebrity masterclasses, creating an opportunity for its customers to get fashion tips from leading stylists from Bollywood.

‘Myntra Insiders’, members of Myntra’s loyalty program, will have the unique opportunity of learning the latest trends and styles, first hand, from Bollywood stylists including Tanya Ghavri, Nandita Mahtani, Esha Amin, Shaleena Nathani, Ami Patel, Sanjay Kumar, Mohit Rai, Nikita Jaisinghani, Aastha Sharma and Amandeep Kaur, to offer 20 minute sessions for Insiders.

The topics will range from Wedding Time Fashion, Party Fashion, Street Fashion, Ethnic Fashion, Work Wear, Retro Wear, and Vacation Wear, among others. Myntra Insiders will be able to access these classes by redeeming points collected by them, through purchases or other activities.

Launched in September 2018, ‘Myntra Insiders’ is a unique loyalty program that offers a comprehensive package of tiered benefits and privileges for customers as they engage and spend more with Myntra.

VIP access allows Insiders, early access to all Myntra sale events, exclusive access to limited edition launches and collections, while vouchers, coupons and a host of partner offers are some of the standard benefits.

The digital Masterclasses will be offered through a web cast on the Myntra app, allowing viewers to interact with the stylists’ team for advice on fashion, in real time.

Harish Narayanan, Head of Marketing, Myntra, said: “Fashion is all about discovery and expression, we want to engage our customers more and increase time spent on the platform by helping them with their fashion discovery journey. We want to do this by investing heavily in a video content-led approach, starting with our celebrity stylist led Masterclasses. This offers our loyal customers an unparalleled experience of hearing directly from the best in the industry and also interact with them by asking questions. The classes are in line with our philosophy of helping our customers ‘style up, move up’, by being their fashion expert and rewarding our loyal customers with a superior experience.”

The platform streams three masterclasses every day and the first session went live on January 29 where Tanya Ghavri took her audience through a session on ‘Wedding Time Fashion’. Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is featured in the campaign promoting the launch of Myntra Insider Masterclass.

