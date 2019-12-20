Myntra registers 50% rise in end of season sale

Bengaluru, Dec 26 (IANS) Myntra, the Flipkart-owned e-commerce platform, on Thursday announced that the 11th edition of its flagship ‘end of season’ sale had set a record by garnering 50 per cent more orders, compared with last year.

The four-day fashion carnival witnessed 2.85 million customers placing 4.2 million orders for 9.6 million items. Six lakh new customers participated in the sale, with 68 per cent of them coming from tier II and III towns.

“We broke several records this edition, acquiring 600,000 new customers, registering over 115 million sessions on the platform and 4.2 million orders. Contributions from tier II and III cities continue to grow, with 57 per cent orders and 68 per cent of new customers coming from these regions,” Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong, said in a statement.

The company claimed to process 4,000 orders per minute in the first hour of the sale, which reached 13,000 orders per minute at peak with women’s western wear, ethnic wear and men’s jeans and street wear being the highest selling categories.

Among metros, Delhi NCR topped the list of orders and Jaipur, the tier II and III cities.

–IANS

wh/pcj