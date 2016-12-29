Mystery over death of tiger death in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 29 (IANS) Mystery shrouds the death of a male Royal Bengal tiger in a dense forest in Odisha’s Bolangir district, but officials on Thursday said the autopsy would identify the cause of death.

The carcass was found in the forest under Jhalialiti Forest Beat House of Lathor Forest Range in Bolangir on Wednesday.

While locals suspect that the tiger may have been poisoned as it has no visible wounds, the forest department on Thursday said the post-mortem report would ascertain the cause of the death.

The locals had found the carcass with blood oozing out of its mouth.

“Prima facie, it is found that the Royal Bengal tiger may have died due to the natural cause. It may have died due to old age. However, post-mortem report would ascertain the actual cause,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Siddhant Das.

A team of veterinary surgeons led by the Chief District Veterinary Officer would conduct the autopsy. It will be conducted in the presence of the District Forest Officer and an executive magistrate.

