MYSUN expands operations in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Online rooftop solar company MYSUN has expanded operations in Rajasthan by starting two projects.

According to the company, it will expand its operations in Rajasthan by serving commercial and industrial enterprises.

“The state has a high grid tariff and a large industrial base which runs a hefty electricity bill month after month,” Gagan Vermani, Founder and CEO, MYSUN was quoted as saying in a company statement.

“Our customized solar energy solutions and pioneering maintenance and financial services are designed to suit the local industry here.”

–IANS

ravi-rv/pgh/