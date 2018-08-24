Myths around traditional home cleaning

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Common house cleaning methods may not always give you clean air to breathe. Combat indoor air pollution with smarter ways to remove hidden dust in surfaces and corners.

Mukesh Khare, Vice President, Society for Indoor Environment and Professor, IIT Delhi and Evan Stevens, Head of Category – Environmental Control, Dyson, debunk some common house cleaning myths.

* Myth 1: Feather dusters dust

Yes they’re soft and fluffy, but contrary to their name, feather dusters don’t really do much than just spreading the dust around. Instead, a vacuum cleaner that provides several key features like powerful suction, versatility, a post-motor filter, sealed system and hygienic bin ejector, can be of greater help when trying to get rid of dust that is visible, and also hidden.

* Myth 2: Fragrant scents equal to cleanliness

To begin with, air fresheners don’t really get rid of bad smells or odours. They simply mask them. However, the chemicals given off by scented candles and air fresheners are known to be a prominent indoor air pollutant. Having an air purifier that filters smaller ultrafine particles up to 0.1 microns and gases and VOCs (Volatile organic compounds) is a must if you are a strong user of air fresheners.

* Myth 3: Too much vacuuming ruins your carpets

Generally, carpets can stand to be vacuumed several times a week without sustaining damage. Leaving dirt in a carpet, however, actually breaks down fibres underneath the carpet and creates a breeding ground for dust mites and bacteria. Of course, you will need to use care when vacuuming delicate floor coverings, and also use the right attachments meant for carpet cleaning.

* Myth 4: If your windows and doors are shut, your home is free from pollutants

Not only do outdoor pollutants and dust particles seep into your home every time a door is opened, or even through minor gaps present in your doors and windows, but your home itself has a whole array of indoor pollutants that come from cleaning agents, cooking fumes, indoor paints, pet dander, pollen from plants. It is hence advisable to use an air purifier which automatically senses the pollution in the air and helps capture harmful gases and pollutants found in indoor air.

* Myth 5: Air purification relevant only in winters

Air pollution is a year-long phenomenon and is not limited to winter months or to the north of India. Indoor air can be far worse and polluted, adversely affecting babies/toddlers, senior citizens, asthma sufferers and expecting moms amongst others. Air purification technology, hence, becomes essential to have a clean home all-year round, regardless of which part of the country you live in.

