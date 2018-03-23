N.Korea agrees to hold high-level talks: Seoul

Seoul, March 24 (IANS) South Korea on Saturday said that North Korea has accepted its proposal to hold high-level inter-Korean talks next week.

In a statement, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said the talks were slated for March 29, reports CNN.

The talks were first proposed by South Korea to be held in the Panmunjom truce village in the Korean Demilitarized Zone.

North Korea said it will be represented by a three-member delegation led by Ri Son Kwon, chairman of the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland Committee.

South Korea’s three-member delegation will be led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon.

The announcement comes a day after South Korean President Moon Jae-in floated the possibility of another meeting — Washington, Pyongyang and Seoul, CNN reported.

Moon said negotiations were continuing ahead of the “historic talks” planned for next month with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

The President is expected to meet with Kim in April, the first time the North Korean leader has publicly met with a foreign head of state.

The meeting between Moon and Kim is just a warm-up for a proposed meeting between the North Korean leader and US President Donald Trump sometime before the end of May.

It will be the first time a sitting US president has met with a member of North Korea’s ruling Kim family.

