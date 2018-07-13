N.Korea announces amnesty to celebrate 70th founding anniversary

Seoul, July 16 (IANS) North Korea plans to implement a general amnesty before celebrating its 70th founding anniversary on September 9, Pyongyang’s state media said on Monday.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that amnesty will be granted to those who were convicted of crimes against the country and people on the occasion of the North’s 70th founding anniversary, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The amnesty will take effect on August 1, the report said, noting the cabinet and relevant organs will take practical measures to help the released people settle down to a normal working life.

In this regard, the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly promulgated a decree on July 12, the KCNA said.

According to the Rodong Sinmun daily, the decree said it is the intrinsic demand of a Korean-style socialist system and the consistent principle of state activities to protect the independent and creative life of the popular masses and make selfless, devoted efforts for them by thoroughly applying the people-first principle.

The North last carried out a general amnesty in 2015 in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean Peninsula’s liberation from Japan’s colonial rule and the founding of the Workers’ Party.

In 2012, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un granted amnesty to celebrate the centennial of the birth of his grandfather and the North’s founder Kim Il-sung and the 70th birthday of his father Kim Jong-il.

