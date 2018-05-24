N.Korea confirms second Kim-Moon summit

Pyongyang, May 27 (IANS) North Korea on Sunday confirmed that its top leader Kim Jong Un met with President of South Korea Moon Jae-in on Saturday.

The meeting was held at the northern side of the demarcation line between the two sides, Xinhua reported.

“Panmunjom, the historical land which had once come under global spotlights as a symbol of peace for making a new start of the north-south relations and opening up a new era of reconciliation and unity, witnessed the significant meeting between the top leaders of the north and the south once again after 29 days,” media reports said.

Honor guards of the Korean People’s Army lined up at the Thongil House to receive Moon while Kim warmly greeted and exchanged greetings with him.

The two top leaders were so pleased to have a historic meeting once again at the historic place after the lapse of one month, and warmly shook their hands with each other.

Moon wrote on the visitors’ book of the Thongil House in memory of his visit to the north side area: “Peace and Prosperity of the Korean Peninsula, together with Chairman Kim Jong Un of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.”

The two leaders made “in-depth exchanges of opinions to tackle the matters which should be resolved to quickly carry out the Panmunjom Declaration” signed on April 27 by them to realize denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and achieve regional peace, stability and prosperity.

They also talked about “the matters the north and the south are now faced with, and the one of successfully holding the North Korea-US summit.

–IANS

qd