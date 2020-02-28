N.Korea fires two unidentified projectiles: Seoul

Seoul, March 2 (IANS) North Korea on Monday fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, the first such launches since it warned of “a new strategic weapon” earlier this year.

The projectiles were fired from areas near its eastern coast city of Wonsan, Yonhap News Agency quoted the JCS as saying in a statement.

Other details, including their type, flight range and altitude, were not immediately available.

“Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture,” the JCS said.

It is the first such launch by the communist country since November 28, 2019, said Yonhap News Agency.

Last year, the regime test-launched missiles 13 times amid the stalled denuclearization talks with the US.

In its New Year’s message, North Korea had warned that it would show off a “new strategic weapon” in the near future.

Experts said the “strategic weapon” may mean an advanced type of its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

–IANS

ksk/