N.Korea praises friendship with China on anniversary of ties

Pyongyang, Oct 7 (IANS) North Korea has spoken highly of its friendly relation with China on the 69th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

China and North Korea established diplomatic relations on October 6, 1949, and it is a meaningful day for both the North Korean and Chinese people, Rodong Sinmun, the official daily of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, said on Saturday.

The daily said in a commentary that the establishment of diplomatic ties served as an epochal occasion to develop the friendly relations between the two peoples, Xinhua news agency reported.

Created and nurtured by the older generations of leaders of both countries, North Korea-China friendship is the valuable treasure of the two peoples, the newspaper said, adding that the friendship has been developed and strengthened through generations without wavering in any trials and storms.

By analogy to a deep-rooted tree that could brave any weather, the traditional friendship between North Korea and Chinese people was hailed by the newspaper as “impregnable”.

It is an unshakable stand of the party and government of North Korea to boost the traditional North Korea-China relations of friendship as required by the era, the newspaper said.

–IANS

pgh/