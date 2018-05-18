N.Korea receives list of journalists covering nuke test site dismantling

Seoul, May 23 (IANS) North Korea on Wednesday received the list of South Korean journalists to allow them to cover the planned dismantling of its nuclear test site, Seoul’s unification ministry said.

The Ministry said in a statement that it sent the list of eight South Korean journalists who will visit the Punggye-ri nuclear test site to cover its dismantlement.

The list was delivered through the inter-Korean communications channel at the border village of Panmunjom, and North Korean side received it in morning opening call of the Panmunjom hotline, Xinhua reported.

North Korea has invited journalists from China, Russia, the US, Britain and South Korea to let them witness the dismantling of the Punggye-ri underground nuclear test site, where all of its six nuclear tests were conducted, scheduled for May 23-25.

–IANS

qd/