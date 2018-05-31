N.Korea shakes up military leadership ahead of Kim-Trump summit

Seoul, June 4 (IANS) North Korea’s top three military officials have been replaced ahead of a historic summit between its leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump, the media reported on Monday.

Defence chief Pak Yong-sik haS been replaced by No Kwang-chol, while Ri Myong-su, chief of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) general staff, has been replaced by his deputy, Ri Yong-gil, Yonhap News Agency quoted an intelligence official as saying.

Army general Kim Su-gil’s replacement of Kim Jong-gak as director of the KPA’s general political bureau was previously reported by the North Korean state media.

The news was confirmed on Monday by South Korea’s Unification Ministry.

Preparations are still underway for the June 12 Kim-Trump summit in Singapore, the first time a sitting US President will meet the leader of North Korea, CNN reported.

