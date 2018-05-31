N.Korea slams South’s military for joining war drills with US

Pyongyang, June 4 (IANS) North Korea has slammed the South Korean military for running counter to the spirit of the Panmunjom Declaration by joining two military drills with the US.

The official North Korean daily Minju Joson said on Sunday in an article that the South Korean military has dispatched three warships, fighter jets and 700 odd troops to the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) joint military exercises to be held in the waters off Hawaii from June 27.

Seoul also announced that it would launch the annual Ulji Freedom Guardian as scheduled in August, said the article, Xinhua news agency reported

“As known, RIMPAC is North Korean-targeted war drill which has been staged biennially since 1971,” it said, adding that seeking military confrontation is “against the unanimous demand of all Koreans and the trend of the times.”

North Korean top leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in signed the Panmunjom Declaration on April 27, promising to work for national reconciliation and peace of the Korean Peninsula.

The two leaders met again last week to reaffirm their will to implement the declaration.

