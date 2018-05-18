N.Korea summit: Pence warns Kim not to ‘play’ Trump

Washington, May 22 (IANS) US Vice President Mike Pence has warned North Korean leader Kim Jong-un not to “play” President Donald Trump if they meet next month.

“It would be a great mistake for Kim Jong-un to think he could play Donald Trump,” Mr Pence said, according to excerpts of a Fox News interview.

Pence also said Trump could walk away from the 12 June summit, BBC reported on Monday.

North Korea has threatened to pull out of the meeting after comments by US National Security Adviser John Bolton.

The country reacted furiously when Mr Bolton suggested it would follow a “Libya model” of denuclearisation.

Libya’s former leader Muammar Gaddafi agreed with Western powers in 2003 to dismantle his programme in return for the lifting of sanctions. Eight years later he was killed at the hands of Western-backed rebels.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to meet Trump in Washington on Tuesday to discuss plans for the summit.

