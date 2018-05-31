‘Naagin 3’ actor enjoys playing negative role (TV Snippets)

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actor Aman Gandhi says he is enjoying essaying the role of Daksh, an antagonist, in the show “Naagin 3”.

“Daksh is really spoilt. He has a few bad friends who encourage him to do bad things. But yes, I play a happy person. I am enjoying playing my character as negative roles give us much more things to do on screen…be it in terms of expressions or dialogues. I love doing such challenging roles,” Aman said in a statement.

The “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi” is happy to be part of the show produced by Ekta Kapoor.

“I’m happy to be part of ‘Naagin 3’. It’s a privilege and blessing to get such a big project with one of the leading production houses. Earlier, I had two projects as the main character. Unfortunately, one show never happened and the other one went off air before I could enter because of low TRPs,” he said.

I love everything related to art: Raashi

Actress Raashi Bawa says when she is not working, she likes to write, paint or read and she loves art.

“In my free time, I usually love to write, paint or read. I love everything related to art and I use my free time to be by myself and indulge in activities I love to do,” Raashi said in a statement.

She is currently seen playing the role of Sunita in Sony SAB’s “Jijaji Chhat Per Hain”.

“Sunita is a sweet girl and is Elaichi’s best friend. Sunita and Elaichi have grown up together. They share a great bond. Sunita loves her best friend so much that she wants to be just like her and even treats Elaichi’s parents just like her own parents. She is equally responsible for all the pranks played by Elaichi and she does what she is told to do by Elaichi,” said Raashi.

