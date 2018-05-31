Naaptol opens store in Hyderabad to bolster offline presence

Hyderabad, June 3 (IANS) As part of its goal to acquire additional 10 million customers in a year by opening offline stores in various cities, leading home shopping company Naaptol on Sunday opened a franchise store here – its first in Telangana.

It had already established stores in Indore, Thrissur and Ahmedabad and plans to open them in Jaipur and a few other cities by the end of this year.

Naaptol CFO Yusuf Khan inaugurated the Hyderabad store, which has come up in the commercial hub of Ameerpet.

People can now step into the store to purchase apparel, footwear, accessories, electronic devices including mobiles and laptops, home and kitchen appliances, health products and items across a range of categories, all under one roof.

The brick-and-mortar store offers attractive combos, deals and discounts that will be in sync with the product pricing offers as shown on television, the company said in a statement.

“We aim to provide a robust offline network to our buyers through a combination of offline stores as well as our fulfilment centres spread across 26,000 pin codes in the country,” said Khan.

–IANS

ms/him/vd