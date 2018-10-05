NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif’s son in assets case

Lahore, Oct 9 (IANS) Pakistan’s anti-corruption body has asked PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz to appear before it on Wednesday in an assets beyond means case.

“The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued summons to Salman Shehbaz to appear before a joint investigation team in a complaint regarding building assets beyond his known sources of income,” a source was cited as saying by Dawn news.

Salman Shehbaz’s father and former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was arrested last week by the NAB for alleged misappropriation in the Ashiana Housing Scheme in Lahore. He was later remanded to 10-day custody.

Many prominent Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leaders including former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother former Punjab minister Khawaja Salman Rafique have already been summoned by the accountability watchdog in the Paragon Housing Society scam.

The PML-N has termed the developments as “political victimisation” at the behest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

The NAB action against the Sharif family members came ahead of the by-polls scheduled for October 14. Shehbaz Sharif was being probed in other corruption cases as well.

