Nacho, Isco rejoin Real Madrid group training ahead of Bayern clash

Madrid, April 29 (IANS) Nacho Fernandez and Isco Alarcon returned to group training with Real Madrid on Sunday, two days before the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals against Bayern Munich.

Nacho and Isco’s return was good news for coach Zinedine Zidane after both footballers missed Saturday’s 2-1 La Liga win over Leganes due to injuries, reports Efe.

Nacho is in the final stages of his recovery from a muscle injury, while Isco suffered a shoulder sprain in the 2-1 first leg win over Bayern.

With the exception of Casemiro, Madrid’s starting line-up against Leganes completed a recovery session.

Dani Carvajal was the only player absent from Sunday’s training session, as he continued his recovery programme for an injury sustained in the first leg against Bayern.

Real Madrid is looking to win its third consecutive Champions League title.

–IANS

