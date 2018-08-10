Nacional beats Sol de America 1-0, qualifies for round 16

Montevideo (Uruguay), Aug 15 (IANS) Uruguayan football club Nacional has secured its place in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana after defeating Paraguayan club Sol de America 1-0.

Nacional will next face the winner from a match between Deportes Temuco and Club Atletico San Lorenzo de Almagro, to be played on Wednesday in Chile, reports Efe.

The first chance for Nacional to score a goal came in the 15th minute when goalkeeper Esteban Conde started a counterattack with a long shot on Tuesday.

Winger Alfonso Espino took the ball, advanced alone to the rival’s area and tried to send it to the goal from the edge, but he failed.

Shortly after Nacional got lucky again when Luis Aguiar sent the ball from a corner kick that Matias Zunino would later successfully send to the goal at the 19th minute.

With the first goal, the Uruguayan team continued to dominate the field, attacking the Paraguayan team with corner and free kicks.

Conde was the hero of the match as he blocked Gustavo Velazquez’s decisive shot at the 92nd minute.

