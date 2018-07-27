Nacional close in on top spot in Colombian league

Bogota, July 29 (IANS) Atletico Nacional defeated Independiente Santa Fe 2-0 to close in on the top spot in the Colombian football league standings here.

Dayro Moreno opened the scoring for the Medellin-based club in Saturday’s match, nailing a goal in the 29th minute that completely caught Santa Fe goalkeeper Leandro Castellanos off balance, reports Efe news agency.

Alexis Henriquez later executed a beautiful pass to Yerson Candelo, who scored Atletico’s second goal in the 64th minute.

Atletico Nacional is temporarily in 6th place with three points, just three points behind league leader La Equidad.

Deportes Tolima is the co-leader in the standings after pulling off a 1-0 last-minute win over America.

In other action on Saturday, Deportivo Cali edged Atletico Huila 1-0 and Rionegro and Envigado played to a 1-1 tie.

