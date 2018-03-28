Nacional focuses on holding on to top spot in Paraguayan league

Asuncion, March 29 (IANS) Undefeated Nacional will be focusing on defending the top spot in the Paraguayan football league standings when they take on Deportivo Santani this weekend.

Nacional and Olimpia are separated by just one point in the standings, while Deportivo Santani recently joined the First Division, reports Efe.

Nacional and Deportivo Santani will take the field on Saturday in San Estanislao, a city in the northern province of San Pedro.

Nacional’s defence has only allowed six goals in nine matches and should be in good shape against the league’s next-to-last place team.

Olimpia will play seventh-place Deportivo Capiata, the loser of three straight matches, on Sunday.

The next round of league play will start on Thursday, when Independiente de Campo Grande and Libertad, the fifth- and third-place teams, respectively, will battle it out for a higher spot in the standings.

Sportivo Luqueño and Atletico 3 de Febrero will wrap up this round of play on April 2.

