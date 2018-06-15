Nadal begins Wimbledon training on Mallorca grass courts

Palma de Mallorca (Spain), June 18 (IANS) Spain’s Rafael Nadal on Monday began training for Wimbledon by practising on the grass courts used for the WTA Mallorca Open.

After winning his record-extending 11th French Open title earlier this month, the Spaniard withdrew from the Queen’s Club Championships, a key Wimbledon tune-up to be played in London from June 18-24, reports Efe.

Overseen by his coach Carlos Moya and physiotherapist Rafael Maymo, the World No. 2 practiced in hot weather before dozens of fans.

Nadal, a two-time Wimbledon champion, is expected to travel to London to continue his preparations for the grass court Grand Slam event, which starts on July 2.

The Mallorca Open, which began on Monday, is the only WTA Tour grass court tournament held in Spain.

–IANS

tri/mr