Nadal continues his march into French Open semis

Paris, June 7 (IANS) Spain’s Rafael Nadal on Thursday secured his place in the French Open semifinals with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman in a three hour and 42 minute long quarterfinal which was played over two days due to a rain delay.

On Wednesday, heavy rain interrupted the clash after almost two hours, yet before the rain delay the tennis world was shocked, watching a venerable Achilles, Nadal, dropping a set at Roland Garros for the first time since 2015, reports Efe.

Yet in the second set, Nadal fought back to a 5-3 lead and all seemed to be returning to normal when the players stopped play because of the rain.

On Thursday their match resumed, normalcy reigned supreme and Nadal proceeded to obliterate Schwartzman at the Philippe Chatrier main court.

In the upcoming round, the 10-time French Open Champion Nadal is set to take on Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro, who knocked out Croatia’s Marin Cilic 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.

