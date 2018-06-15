Nadal continues training for Wimbledon

Palma de Mallorca (Spain), June 19 (IANS) Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal intensified his grass court training on Tuesday ahead of Wimbledon, the second Grand Slam event of the season, despite the hot weather on the outdoor grass courts used for the ongoing WTA Mallorca Open women’s tournament.

Overseen by his trainer, Carlos Moya, and his physiotherapist, Rafael Maymo, the 17-time Grand Slam champion and so-called “King of Clay” began training on Monday with the aim of reaching Wimbledon fully adapted to the natural grass surface, reports Efe.

In Tuesday’s practice, the two-time Wimbledon champion worked on intense rallies from the bottom of the court, as well as serves and volleys from all angles.

The world No. 2 is expected to travel to London to continue his preparations for Wimbledon, which starts July 2.

Earlier this month, the Spaniard pulled out of the Queen’s Club Championships, a popular Wimbledon tune-up tennis tournament, stating that he needed a rest after winning a number of clay court tournaments this spring.

The Mallorca Open, which began Monday, is the only WTA Tour grass court tournament held in Spain.

–IANS

tri/vm