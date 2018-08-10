Nadal not to play 2018 Cincinnati Open

Madrid, Aug 13 (IANS) Spain’s Rafael Nadal announced on Monday his withdrawal from the 2018 Cincinnati Open to have some rest, following his recent victory at the Canadian Open.

On Sunday, Nadal claimed his 33rd ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title, earning a total of 80 career titles, after his victory in Toronto 6-2, 7-6(4) against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, reports Efe.

“I am very sorry to announce that I won’t be playing in Cincinnati this year. No other reason than personally taking care of my body and trying to keep as healthy as I feel now,” Nadal posted to his Twitter account.

The 32-year-old, world No. 1, thanked the tournament director Andre Silva for his understanding and apologized to the fans who have always showed him “great support”.

–IANS

pur/mr