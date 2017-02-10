Nadal pulls out of Rotterdam Open

Madrid, Feb 10 (IANS) Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has announced he will not be able to play next week at the Rotterdam Open because he needs rest to avoid possible injuries.

“I am very sorry to announce I won’t be able to play in Rotterdam,” Nadal said on social media, reports Efe.

“After last year’s absence from some tournaments, I started this season well and made a significant effort during the Australian swing.

“It’s because of this that my doctors have strongly advised me to take it easy and give enough rest to my body before competing again to avoid further injuries,” Nadal added.

The Spaniard started the season in Brisbane where he reached the quarter-finals only to lose to Canadian Milos Raonic and then reached the final of the Australian Open where he was defeated by Switzerland’s Roger Federer.

In total, he has played 10 matches in 2017 — won eight and lost two.

