Nadal to open 1st branch of his tennis academy in Mexico

Manacor (Spain), Oct 23 (IANS) Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal, currently world No.1, announced on Tuesday that he will open a branch of his tennis academy at a resort hotel in Mexico next month, which will be his academy’s first expansion abroad.

Set to be located in a tourist complex on the Caribbean coast near the city of Cancun, the venture will be a branch of the Rafa Nadal Sports Centre located in Manacor, Nadal’s hometown on the Balearic island of Mallorca, reports Efe.

“It is our first expansion outside (Manacor) and for all of us and for me it is a reason for satisfaction and pride,” Nadal said during a press conference at his academy.

The Mexican centre is to consist of eight tennis courts, one padel court, a gym and a museum at a hotel owned by the Palladium Hotel Group, whose CEO Abel Matutes Prats is also from the Balearic islands.

Nadal announced the opening of the new branch alongside Matutes, as well as Nadal’s uncle and former coach, Toni Nadal, his current coach, Carlos Moya, his father, Sebastian Nadal and other figures responsible for the operation of his academy.

Nadal explained that running the academy “has been very important work, but as I always say, everything is improvable. It is not easy to manage the lives of 120 young people who trust us to improve not only their tennis level, but also personal level with studies that are demanding,” Nadal added.

Nadal said he plans to reappear next week at the Paris Masters tennis tournament, once he overcomes his right knee injury that forced him to retire in the US Open semi-finals against Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro on September 7.

