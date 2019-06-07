Nadal wins record 12th French Open crown

Paris, June 9 (IANS) Rafael Nadal produced a masterful display to bag a record 12th French Open crown as he beat Dominic Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the final here on Sunday.

Nadal took three hours and one minute, striking 38 winners and converting seven breaks of serve, to maintain his dominance in the meet and on clay.

“It is truly incredible. I cannot explain it,” Nadal was quoted as saying by www.atptour.com in French after his victory.

Nadal, after the win, closed the gap on Roger Federer for most Grand Slam titles in the Open Era. Nadal has 18 major titles and is just two behind Federer’s record 20-title haul.

